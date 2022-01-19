A new list has been put out of the 23 funniest misheard song lyrics along with the actual lyrics to help set us straight. A few classics make the list including, Bon Jovi’s “Living On A Prayer.” The Misheard lyric is “It doesn’t make a difference if we’re naked or not.” The correct lyric is “It doesn’t make a difference if we make it or not.” Taylor Swift’s “Black Space” made the list too. People mishear the lyric “Got a long list of ex-lovers, they’ll tell you I’m insane” as “Got a lot of Starbucks lovers, they’ll tell you I’m insane.” Fleetwood Mac’s “Say You Love Me” misheard lyric is “I’m begging you for a little sympathy.” but many fans hear “I’m begging you for a little sip of tea”
What song did you THINK you knew all the lyrics to, but you were way off?