      Weather Alert

Funniest Misheard Song Lyrics

Jan 19, 2022 @ 10:12am
old notes on brown paper

A new list has been put out of the 23 funniest misheard song lyrics along with the actual lyrics to help set us straight.   A few classics make the list including, Bon Jovi’s “Living On A Prayer.” The Misheard lyric is “It doesn’t make a difference if we’re naked or not.” The correct lyric is “It doesn’t make a difference if we make it or not.”  Taylor Swift’s “Black Space” made the list too. People mishear the lyric “Got a long list of ex-lovers, they’ll tell you I’m insane” as “Got a lot of Starbucks lovers, they’ll tell you I’m insane.”  Fleetwood Mac’s “Say You Love Me” misheard lyric is “I’m begging you for a little sympathy.” but many fans hear “I’m begging you for a little sip of tea”

What song did you THINK you knew all the lyrics to, but you were way off?

TAGS
963KLLL KLLL Lubbock
You May Also Like
Blake Shelton is the sole country star to make it onto 'Rolling Stone''s list of the top 10 highest-paid musicians
Luke Bryan’s on vocal rest after “excessive” cheering for the Georgia Bulldogs
'Run, Rose, Run': A new Dolly Parton album is on its way
Jason Aldean can’t shake off the hurt in “Trouble with a Heartbreak,” the new single off 'Georgia'
Zac Brown Band to launch 2022 Out in the Middle Tour: “We’re so excited”
Jeff, Mudflap & The Gang
Recent JMM Podcasts
Connect With Us Listen To Us On