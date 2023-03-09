96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Gabby Barrett cruises with two 2023 CMT Music Awards nominations

March 9, 2023 10:00AM CST
Share
Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Audacy

Gabby Barrett‘s autobiographical music video for “Pick Me Up” has earned two nominations at the 2023 CMT Music Awards.

An RIAA-certified Platinum hit, the song received nods in both the Video of the Year and Female Video of the Year categories. Its heartfelt visualizer, which was directed by Alexa Campbell, highlights the selfless love shared between Gabby and her husband, Cade Foehner.

“This is my most favorite music video I’ve done, and it means so much to me to be nominated for TWO awards by CMT,” Gabby shares. “It was so special to have my husband Cade by my side for this shoot, and I’ve heard so many sweet stories from fans about how this one has touched them. Thank you, CMT!”

“Pick Me Up” was the fourth single from Gabby’s debut album, Goldmine.

Fans can vote for Gabby now on the CMT Music Awards’ website.

The 2023 CMT Music Awards air live on CBS April 2 at 8 p.m. ET.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

Your Heart Or MineJon Pardi
12:56pm
Wave On WavePat Green
12:48pm
Going Going GoneLuke Combs
12:45pm
I Wish Grandpas Never DiedRiley Green
12:41pm
Wild As HerCorey Kent
12:38pm
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Miranda Lambert Earns First Number One As Songwriter Thanks To Morgan Wallen
2

Kelly Clarkson Reveals the Best—And Worst—Parts About Working With Blake Shelton
3

TrueNorth Steel to Launch New Production Line in Lubbock, TX
4

Jason Aldean Has Started Recording His Next Album
5

34th Annual Mayors’ Beans & Cornbread Luncheon Next Friday