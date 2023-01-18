96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Gabby Barrett says thank you for the ‘Goldmine’ that is “Pick Me Up”

January 18, 2023 11:00AM CST
Warner Nashville

Fans can look forward to new music from Gabby Barrett sometime this year, but for now, she’s pausing to say thank you for her latest milestone: Her top-five hit “Pick Me Up” was just certified Platinum. 

“That’s awesome … I have the best fanbase in the world,” Gabby reflects. “Country music lovers are seriously just the most loyal fanbase I’ve ever seen in my life, so I’m very grateful to be a part of this format. I love this song, so I’m glad other people do too.”

You’ll find “Pick Me Up” on the deluxe edition of the American Idol star’s debut album, Goldmine.

Gabby’s booked for a full slate of fairs and festivals this year, as well as a stint on Kane Brown‘s Drunk or Dreaming Tour.

