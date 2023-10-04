96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Gabby Barrett shares preview of new song, “Cowboy Back”

October 4, 2023 12:15PM CDT
Share
Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Gabby Barrett is set to release a new song, “Cowboy Back,” on Friday, October 6.

Alongside her announcement, she treated fans to a preview clip of her upcoming track and some behind-the-scenes footage of her studio time.

“Yes ma’am with a southern accent/ Stand up for what needs standing/ Thank God I got a man like that/ Look at you bringing cowboy back,” Gabby sings in the uptempo tune.

“Cowboy Back” will follow Gabby’s latest release, “Glory Days,” which serves as her current single on country radio. Both songs preview Gabby’s forthcoming sophomore album. 

“Cowboy Back” is available for presave now.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

Give It AwayGeorge Strait
6:54pm
World On FireNate Smith
6:51pm
TequilaDan & Shay
6:48pm
God Gave Me A GirlRussell Dickerson
6:41pm
One Man BandOld Dominion
6:38pm
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

'Homer The Mini Cow' Makes Teen's Wish Come True
2

Oklahoma Police Call Out Jelly Roll After He Honors Fallen Officer
3

URGENT: Volunteer Puppy Fosters Needed
4

Gwen Stefani Says Blake Shelton 'Has Changed My Life'
5

Kraft Mac & Cheese, Oscar Mayer, And Claussen Launch New Halloween Gummies