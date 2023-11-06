96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Gabby Barrett shares sophomore album details

November 6, 2023 1:00PM CST
Share
Catherine Powell/Getty Images

Gabby Barrett has shared exciting news about her sophomore album.

The forthcoming record is titled Chapter & Verse and is set for arrival on February 2.

The announcement arrived November 4 on social media, alongside a blurred-out photo of the album cover. “Chapter & Verse New album out 2.2.24 [white heart],” Gabby captioned her Instagram post.

Gabby is currently #30 and ascending the country charts with “Glory Days,” the lead single off Chapter & Verse. Earlier in October, fans also got another preview of the upcoming project with “Cowboy Back.”

Gabby’s debut album, Goldmine, arrived in 2020 and spawned the #1 hits “I Hope” and “The Good Ones.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

No playlist data.
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Jelly Roll, Luke Bryan, Tanya Tucker, To Perform At 2023 CMA Awards
2

Garth Brooks Announces New Album
3

Tasting History: Max Miller's Epic Culinary Journey and Cookbook
4

Revealing the Dark Secrets: Chris Alexander on Corman's Poe Legacy
5

No. 6 Tech closes out 1-0 win over Iowa State; First Big 12 Regular Season Title in Program History