Gabby Barrett talks second album, shares what fans can expect

Anxiously waiting for Gabby Barrett‘s sophomore album? Well, good news: It’s likely to drop later this year.

Sharing an update with ABC Audio, Gabby says she’s been working hard on her second album, “even through maternity leave.”

“I am co-producing this album with Ross Copperman. The date? I don’t have a specific date, but I have a timeline. Hopefully, early fall is when [the] album will come out,” the “I Hope” hitmaker reveals.

Fans can also expect a greater depth in Gabby’s storytelling in the upcoming project, which will chronicle her life journey since her 2020 debut record, Goldmine.

“It definitely has a more mature tone to it. I mean, everybody that knows me knows I’ve lived a lot in a small amount of time,” says Gabby. “So that’s kind of what this album will be talking about. And it’s just a different experience I’ve had than the first album.”

While you wait for Gabby’s sophomore record, preview it with her new single, “Glory Days,” out now.

