Gabby Barrett’s “Cowboy Back” was inspired by her husband

Gabby Barrett has dropped her new song, “Cowboy Back.”

The romantic track was penned by Gabby, Jon Nite and Jesse Frasure, and inspired by Gabby’s husband, Cade Foehner.

“Bring back them Carhartts, baby/ Break out them old Luccheses/ Black Stetson keep the sun out your eyes/ My shotgun ride or die/ ‘Yes, ma’am’ with a Southern accent/ Stand up for what needs standin’/ Thank God I got a man like that/ Look at you bringin’ cowboy back,” Gabby sings in the uptempo chorus over fiddle and drums.

“I was inspired by my wonderful husband, a Texan, when I was writing this one,” she shares. “‘Cowboy Back’ is all about appreciating the hardworking guys out there with strong values – those who are authentically ‘country.’”

“Cowboy Back” and the previously released “Glory Days” preview Gabby’s upcoming album. The latter track is currently #30 on the country charts.

