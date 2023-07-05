96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Gabby Barrett’s family takes centerstage in “Glory Days” video

July 5, 2023 12:00PM CDT
Courtesy of Warner Music Nashville

Gabby Barrett has dropped a heartwarming music video for her new single, “Glory Days.”

Directed by Alexa Campbell, the slice-of-life visualizer spotlights Gabby’s “glory days” as she spends family time with husband Cade Foehner and their two kids, 2-and-a-half-year-old Baylah May and 8-month-old Augustine Boone.

“It was so fun filming this as a family. I hope you smile as much as I do while watching it,” Gabby shares on Instagram.

“Glory Days” was penned by Gabby, Emily WeisbandSeth Mosley and James McNair, and serves as the first preview of her forthcoming sophomore album.

