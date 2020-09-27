Game Recap: Texas 63, Texas Tech 56 (OT)
GETTING STARTED
- Weather at Kickoff: 95 degrees, sunny, wind S at 13 mph, humidity of 20%
- Today’s game was televised nationally on FOX.
- Today’s game marked the 70th all-time between Texas Tech and Texas.
- Texas Tech won the toss and deferred to the second half.
- Texas Tech was outfitted in a new throwback uniform that featured a black helmet (red facemask with replica Double T), red jersey and white pants. The combination resembles the Red Raiders’ uniforms from their 1976 Southwest Conference Championship team.
- Today’s game captain was Jack Anderson. As part of Texas Tech’s entrance pregame, Zech McPhearson carried the U.S. flag, while Riko Jeffers ran out with the state of Texas flag.
- Today’s attendance: 16,615
Starters – (Offense) – (LT) Ethan Carde, (LG) Weston Wright, (C) Dawson Deaton, (RG) Jack Anderson (RT) Josh Burger, (QB) Alan Bowman, (RB) SaRodrick Thompson, (WR) T.J. Vasher, (TE) Travis Koontz, (WR) Eric Ezukanma, (WR) KeSean Carter; (Defense) – (DE) Eli Howard, (T) Tony Bradford, Jr., (N) Jaylon Hutchings, (SAM) Riko Jeffers, (MIKE) Krishon Merriweather, (WILL) Brandon Bouyer-Randle, (Spur) Jacob Morgenstern, (CB) Ja’Marcus Ingram, (CB) Adrian Frye, (S) Eric Monroe, (S) Thomas Leggett.
TEXAS TECH’S LOSS…
- Gives Texas Tech a 1-1 overall record.
- Gives Texas Tech a 17-52 all-time record versus Texas, including a 10-22 mark at home.
- Gives Texas Tech a 14-11 record all-time in Big 12 Conference openers, which includes a 0-4 mark versus Texas.
- Gives Matt Wells a career record of 5-9 at Texas Tech.
- Gives Matt Wells a 49-43 career record all-time as a head coach.
- Gives Matt Wells a 0-2 record in Big 12 Conference openers while at Texas Tech.
TEXAS TECH TEAM NOTES
- With 56 points on Saturday, the Red Raiders recorded the most points they’ve scored on the Longhorns in program history. It marked Texas Tech’s first 50-point game against Texas and the most points against the Longhorns since 2015 (48).
- Texas Tech has now scored in 284-straight games dating back to the 1997 season, a streak that now ranks seventh nationally and tied for second in the Big 12 Conference.
- Texas Tech’s first touchdown this afternoon moved the Red Raiders into a tie for 12th place with Oklahoma for the longest consecutive scoring streak in FBS history. The Red Raiders and Oklahoma both passed Georgia Tech as the Yellow Jackets previously found the scoreboard in 283-consecutive games from 1997-2019. Texas Tech could potentially match Ohio State for 11th place all-time in a few weeks as the Buckeyes previously scored in 286-straight games from 1993-2016.
- In the second quarter of Saturday’s game, the Red Raiders recovered an onside kick for the first time since 2018, which came against then-No. 19 Texas.
- Texas Tech got its first blocked punt of the season when Jacob Morgenstern blocked Ryan Bujcevski in Longhorn territory in the second quarter. It marked the Red Raiders’ first punt block since 2018 (Iowa State – Thomas Leggett). It was the fourth blocked punt or field goal for Texas Tech under Wells.
- In the third quarter, Xavier White recovered a fumble off a muffed punt in the end zone for a touchdown to draw Tech within three of the Longhorns. It marked the Red Raiders’ first fumble return touchdown since 2018, also against Iowa State.
- The Red Raiders and Longhorns combined for 119 points, the most since Texas Tech and Oklahoma scored a combined 125 in 2016, which remains a program record.
CARTER PUTS TOGETHER ANOTHER STRONG SHOWING VERSUS TEXAS
- KeSean Carter put together yet another memorable performance against the Longhorns as the junior caught seven passes for 77 yards and a pair of touchdowns. It marked the first career multi-touchdown game of his career and marked the third-consecutive game to record a receiving touchdown dating back to the 2019 season finale at Texas.
- Over his past two games against Texas, Carter now has 18 receptions for 227 yards and three touchdowns. He recorded career highs with 11 catches for 150 yards in the 2019 meeting against Texas.
- The 2019 meeting against Texas really boosted Carter in the passing game as he has now caught 24 passes for 313 yards and four touchdowns over the past three games.
NOTING THE RED RAIDERS
- Seth Collins made his first career appearance on the defensive side of the ball after moving to defensive back during Texas Tech’s open week.
- Colin Schooler (Arizona grad transfer) and Tyree Wilson (Texas A&M transfer) both made their first career appearances for the Red Raiders as did true freshman inside receiver Myles Price.
- Erik Ezukanma posted his second touchdown of the season with a second quarter 19-yard nab from Bowman. It marked his fifth-straight game with a touchdown, dating back to last season, and marked the sixth receiving touchdown of his career. Ezukanma finished with seven catches and 91 yards to go along with his score.
- Along with his blocked punt, Morgenstern recorded a career-high five touchdowns tackles on Saturday, including both his time at Texas Tech and Duke. He also had a tackle for loss on the day.
- T.J. Vasher hauled in his first touchdown of the season with 44 seconds remaining in the third quarter as he caught a pass over the middle and found the end zone from 29 yards out. Vasher added his second touchdown grab of the night on a spectacular 18-yard catch with 6:12 remaining in the fourth quarter that pushed Texas Tech to a 49-41 lead. The scoring grab also moved Vasher into a tie for ninth all-time in Texas Tech career history as his 21 career touchdowns are now tied with the likes of Carlos Francis (2000-03), Wes Welker (2000-03) and Nehemiah Glover (2001-04).
- The score also marked Vasher’s fourth career touchdown against the Longhorns. For his career, Vasher has posted 25 receptions for 330 yards and five touchdowns against Texas. He has found the end zone in three of his four career games versus the Longhorns.
- Sophomore defensive back Alex Hogan recorded his first career interception in a key moment on Saturday, picking off Sam Ehlinger deep in Texas territory late in the third quarter to set up what would be a go-ahead drive for the Red Raiders. Hogan finished with a career-high two pass breakups.
- Alan Bowman threw for five touchdowns against the Longhorns on Saturday, marking his second career game with five or more touchdowns and first since 2018. The Red Raider quarterback finished with 325 yards on 31-for-52 passing, marking the eighth 300-yard performance of his career and second this season.
- SaRodorick Thompson ran his streak of games with a touchdown rush to four after a 10-yard score that put the Red Raiders up 42-38 to end the third quarter. Thompson finished his day with 104 yards and a pair of touchdowns. It marked his seventh career game with multiple rushing touchdowns and second this season. It was also his third career 100-yard rushing game and second this season. Thompson recorded the bulk of his yardage on a 75 yard touchdown scamper late in the fourth quarter, which marked the longest of his career and the longest by a Red Raider since Justin Stockton went 84 yards versus Houston in 2017.
- In his first appearance at Tech since transferring from Texas A&M, sophomore defensive lineman Tyree Wilson recorded his first career solo sack in the fourth quarter. Wilson previously had 1.5 sacks during his lone season at Texas A&M.
- Safety Thomas Leggett tied his career high in total tackles with nine against the Longhorns. Leggett finished with nine tackles, including seven solo tackles, and two pass breakups.
- Junior Krishon Merriweather recorded his first career tackle for loss on Saturday. In only his second career game, Merriweather finished with eight tackles and has 20 through two games this season.
Matt Dowdy