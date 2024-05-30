Game times announced for Texas Tech non-conference slate

LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech learned its first three game times for the 2024 season Thursday as the Big 12 Conference announced the television selections for its two non-conference home matchups with Abilene Christian and North Texas as well as its road trip to Washington State.

Big 12 Now on ESPN+ will carry Texas Tech’s season opener Aug. 31 versus Abilene Christian as kickoff has been set for 6:30 p.m. inside Jones AT&T Stadium. Big 12 Now on ESPN+ is the home to hundreds of Big 12 live events annually as part of the conference’s expanded media rights agreement with the network, which also includes coverage of men’s and women’s basketball, baseball and all of Texas Tech’s Olympic sports.

FOX Sports will carry each of Texas Tech’s other two non-conference matchups, beginning with a 9 p.m. CT kick Sept. 7 at Washington State, which will be broadcast nationally on FOX. Texas Tech rounds out non-conference play with an 11 a.m. kickoff Sept. 14 against North Texas that will be televised nationally on FOX Sports 1.

The remainder of Texas Tech’s 2024 schedule will be released throughout the season on either a 12 or six-day basis following selections by the conference’s television partners in ESPN and FOX.

The Red Raiders will host five of their first seven games of the season at home as Texas Tech also faces Arizona State on Sept. 21 to open Big 12 play followed by Cincinnati on Sept. 28 and Baylor on Oct. 19. Texas Tech will also welcome Colorado on Nov. 9 and West Virginia on Nov. 30 to round out its seven-game home slate.

Single-game tickets for all seven home games are now on sale through the Athletic Ticket Office. For additional ticket information, fans can contact the Athletics Ticket Office at 806-742-TECH. Tickets can also be purchased at any time online at TexasTech.com or by using the Texas Tech mobile app available on any Apple or Google device.

Release Provided By Matt Dowdy Texas Tech Athletics