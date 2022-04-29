      Weather Alert

Garden and Arts Center Offers GAClass Youth & Teens Summer Classes

Apr 29, 2022 @ 8:55am

Summer GAClasses focus on different areas of the visual and performing arts and are geared towards students aged 10 – 13 & 14 – 18 years.  Classes offered for 2022 include Ceramics, Painting, Printmaking, and Theatre. Each class provides a great opportunity for one on one instruction focused on helping students learn and gain experience with a variety of art mediums. Class size is limited and will fill up quickly.

GAClasses will run June 6th – 25th and July 11th – 29th are priced by the week. For more information call our office at 806-767-3724 or visit our website www.lubbockgac.org.

The Lubbock Municipal Garden and Arts Center strives to offer an array of fun and comprehensive classes and special events for all ages, from basic classes in painting, drawing, photography and more. The center is located at 4215 University Avenue. For more information on classes or reservations, please call the Lubbock Municipal Garden and Arts Center at (806) 767-3724, email [email protected] or visit our web site at www.lubbockgac.org.

TAGS
963 KLLL KLLL Live Local Lubbock Lubbock
You May Also Like
Covenant Medical Group and Grace Clinic are Hosting a Community Job Fair
13-Year-Old Minnesota Boy Set To Graduate From College (Yes, College)
Lords and ladies: Old Dominion offer special gift to the road crew
Luke Combs gets Jordan Davis' seal of approval on his cover of “Buy Dirt”
You Can Earn $10,000 By Becoming A Chief Taco Officer
Jeff, Mudflap & The Gang
Recent JMM Podcasts
Connect With Us Listen To Us On