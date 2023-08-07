Garden and Arts Center Seeking Entertainment for 53rd Annual Fall Festival

96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

August 7, 2023 11:07AM CDT
The Lubbock Municipal Garden and Arts Center (GAC) is actively seeking entertainment for its 53rd Annual Fall Arts and Crafts Festival taking place Saturday, September 9, 2023 from 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM.  This event, which has traditionally attracted 3,000 – 4,000 visitors, is family-oriented and features more than 50 vendors selling handmade craft items and fine art. Each year the Fall Festival features a wide variety of live entertainment, and the Garden and Arts Center is currently in the process of filling performance spots for this all-day event.

Performances should be 30-45 minutes long, family friendly, and suitable for individuals of all ages.

Groups or individuals interested in performing need to register online by visiting the Lubbock Garden and Arts Center website www.lubbockgac.org and clicking on 53rd  Annual Fall Festival and selecting the Entertainment tab. For more information regarding the event, participants can visit our website www.lubbockgac.org, call 806-767-3724, or email [email protected].

The Lubbock Municipal Garden and Arts Center, located at 4215 University Avenue, strives to offer an array of fun classes and events for all ages.  The GAC offers a variety of art classes in ceramics, painting, woodturning, photography, and more.   For more information on classes or reservations please call the Lubbock Municipal Garden and Arts Center at (806) 767-3724, email [email protected] or visit our website at www.lubbockgac.org.

