Garden & Arts Center Hosts Youth Painting Classes

The Municipal Garden & Arts Center (GAC) will host painting classes by Kathy Sanderson for youth ages 8 – 16. Classes will be held at the Center, located at 4215 University Avenue, July 10 – 12; and July 24 – 26 from 1:00 p.m.-5:00 p.m. The class fee is $55 with a supply fee of $15 cash paid to the instructor. Students will need to bring a snack and water bottle. To reserve a spot, contact the GAC at (806) 767-3724 or by email at [email protected].

Artist and instructor Kathy Sanderson graduated from Lubbock Christian University with a Bachelor of Science in Education with an emphasis in art. Kathy and her husband David are known for their singing and their artwork. Kathy retired from teaching with 34 years in education. She enjoys having more time for painting and teaching art to kids and adults. Kathy enjoys painting with oils and acrylics. Animals, followed by landscapes, are her favorite to paint.

“Painting…It’s there pushing up through my heart. I’ve been an artist since I was little and spent a lot of time drawing and creating as I grew up. I notice colors and envision paintings almost everywhere I look. I love to feel the brush freely push the paint around the canvas. I like to paint what I know, what I love, and where I’ve been, but also anything that catches my interest and looks like fun! I have discovered that I can get just as excited over a student’s painting as I can about my own work. It is satisfying to have this much fun!”

The Lubbock Municipal Garden & Arts Center strives to offer an array of fun and comprehensive classes and events for all ages. The center is located at 4215 University Avenue. For more information on classes or reservations please call the Lubbock Municipal Garden and Arts Center at (806) 767-3724, [email protected] or visit our web site at www.lubbockgac.org.