Garibay leads group of six All-Big 12 honorees

IRVING, Texas – Texas Tech senior place kicker Jonathan Garibay was named a first team All-Big 12 selection while five others were picked for the second team and 11 held nods for honorable mention, the league announced on Thursday. Selections are made by the league’s 10 head coaches, who are not permitted to vote for their own players.
Joining Garibay on the All-Big 12 teams were seniors Dawson Deaton (OL), Colin Schooler (LB), DaMarcus Fields (DB), junior Erik Ezukanma (WR) and sophomore Austin McNamara (P).
Additional accolades included honorable mention nods for senior offensive linemen Josh Burger and T.J. Storment, senior tight end Travis Koontz, junior defensive tackle Jaylon Hutchings and junior defensive end Tyree Wilson, senior linebacker Riko Jeffers and junior defensive backs Dadrion Taylor-Demerson, Reggie Pearson Jr. and Rayshad Williams. Also earning honorable mentions distinctions were Deaton for Offensive Lineman of the Year, Garibay for Special Teams Player of the Year, Kaylon Geiger Sr. for Offensive Newcomer of the Year and Williams for Defensive Newcomer of the Year.
Individuals earn honorable mention recognition by receiving at least one vote on their respective ballots they were picked for from the panel of conference coaches.
First-Team All-Big 12: Jonathan Garibay — Place Kicker — Senior
Earns first team honors in first full season serving as Tech’s primary place kicker.
Named one of 20 Lou Groza Award semifinalists.
Becomes third Texas Tech place kicker to earn first team honors since 2000, joining Alex Trlica (2007) and Clayton Hatfield (2018).
Tied a program record for consecutive made field goals with 13 during the 2021 season.
Finished regular season 13-of-14 with a long of 62 yards. Converted all 12 attempts 50 yards or shorter.
Set the FBS record for longest game-winning field goal, netting a 62-yard kick as time expired against Iowa State on Nov. 13.
Named Big 12 Player of the Week, Oct. 4, after completing a 3-for-3 performance with a 32-yard game-winner in the closing minute for a 23-20 victory at West Virginia.
Named Big 12 Player of the Week, Nov. 15, after connecting on a pair of field goals against the Iowa State, none more important impressive than his 62-yarder as time expired, that sent the Red Raiders to their sixth win of the season to reach bowl eligibility.
Second-Team All-Big 12: Erik Ezukanma — Wide Receiver — Junior
Picks up All-Big 12 honors for the second year in a row following being tabbed to the first team in 2020.
Ranks sixth in the Big 12 in receiving yards, totaling 705 yards.
Tied for the second-most 100-yard receiving games among his Big 12 peers with three.
Ranks fourth among all Big 12 receivers for single game receiving yard performances, totaling 179 in the season opener versus Houston.
Tied for the second-longest reception in the Big 12 with his 75-yard touchdown reception on Sept. 11.
Second-Team All-Big 12: Dawson Deaton — Offensive Line — Senior
Earns second-team honors for the second-straight season.
Started at center in 10 of 12 games.
Helped lead Tech to its third-most rushing yards in a season through 12 games since 2000, producing 1,808 yards on the ground.
Production on the ground also led to pay dirt 27 times, tied for the 26th most rushing touchdowns in the FBS.
Second-Team All-Big 12: Colin Schooler — Linebacker — Senior
Led Texas Tech in tackles (97), quarterback hurries (10) and forced fumbles (3).
Ranks fourth in the Big 12, and 48th in the FBS, in tackles per game (8.1).
Ranks fourth in the Big 12, and 19th in the FBS, in solo tackles per game (5.2).
One of four Big 12 players to set the league’s 2021 single-game high in tackles with 15.
Named Big 12 Player of the Week, Oct. 4, following season-high 15 tackles, and a strip-sack (one sack, one forced fumble) in a 23-20 win at West Virginia.
Second-Team All-Big 12: DaMarcus Fields — Defensive Back — Senior
Led Texas Tech with 10 pass breakups. and tied for the Big 12 lead in that category.
During the eighth game of the season, his pass breakup pushed him past Jamar Wall (2006-09) for the most pass defended by a Red Raider in a career since 2000.
For his career, Fields ranks second among active FBS players with 48 passes defended.
Ranks seventh on the team with 47 tackles, and recorded a season-high nine tackles in Sept. 11 game against SFA.
Second-Team All-Big 12: Austin McNamara — Punter — Junior
Earns All-Big 12 honors for the third consecutive season; was named to the 2019 and 2020 first teams.
Named Big 12 Player of the Week, Nov. 22, after recording an FBS single game record eight punts that sailed 50 yards or greater against Oklahoma State on Nov. 20.
Averaged 56.4 yards per punt using a season-high nine attempts against Oklahoma State; the average was short of the program record 57.0 albeit being on three attempts.
The 56.4 average marked the third-highest for any punter with at least nine attempts in a game dating back to 2000.
Ranks second in the Big 12 for average yards per punt (48.4).
Ranks second in the Big 12 for number of punts of 50 yards or greater (17).
QB: Spencer Sanders, Jr., Oklahoma State
RB: Breece Hall, Jr., Iowa State
RB: Bijan Robinson, So., Texas
FB: Jeremiah Hall, Sr., Oklahoma
FB: Jared Rus, Jr., Iowa State
WR: Xavier Hutchinson, Sr., Iowa State
WR: Quentin Johnston, So., TCU
WR: Xavier Worthy, Fr., Texas
TE: Charlie Kolar, Sr., Iowa State
OL: Connor Galvin, Sr., Baylor
OL: Trevor Downing, Jr., Iowa State
OL: Cooper Beebe, So., Kansas State
OL: Josh Sills, Sr., Oklahoma State
OL: Derek Kerstetter, Sr., Texas
PK: Jonathan Garibay, Sr., Texas Tech
KR/PR: Trestan Ebner, Sr., Baylor
KR/PR: Malik Knowles, Jr., Kansas State
DL: Will McDonald IV, Jr., Iowa State
DL: Eyioma Uwazurike, Sr., Iowa State
DL: Felix Anudike-Uzomah, So., Kansas State
DL: Brock Martin, Sr., Oklahoma State
DL: Dante Stills, Sr., West Virginia
LB: Terrel Bernard, Sr., Baylor
LB: Mike Rose, Sr., Iowa State
LB: Malcolm Rodriguez, Sr., Oklahoma State
DB: Jalen Pitre, Sr., Baylor
DB: Russ Yeast, Sr., Kansas State
DB: Jarrick Bernard-Converse, Sr., Oklahoma State
DB: Kolby Harvell-Peel, Sr., Oklahoma State
DB: Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson, Jr., TCU
P: Michael Turk, Sr., Oklahoma
P: Cameron Dicker, Sr., Texas
QB: Brock Purdy, Sr., Iowa State
RB: Abram Smith, Sr., Baylor
RB: Deuce Vaughn, So., Kansas State
FB: Jax Dineen, Jr., Kansas State
WR: Tyquan Thornton, Sr., Baylor
WR: Tay Martin, Sr., Oklahoma State
WR: Erik Ezukanma, Jr., Texas Tech
TE: Chase Allen, Sr., Iowa State
OL: Colin Newell, Sr., Iowa State
OL: Marquis Hayes, Sr., Oklahoma
OL: Steve Avila, Jr., TCU
OL: Dawson Deaton, Sr., Texas Tech
OL: Zach Frazier, So., West Virginia
PK: Gabe Brkic, Jr., Oklahoma
KR/PR: Brennan Presley, So., Oklahoma State
KR/PR: Derius Davis, Sr., TCU
DL: Siaki Ika, So., Baylor
DL: Kyron Johnson, Sr., Kansas
DL: Isaiah Thomas, Sr., Oklahoma
DL: Perrion Winfrey, Sr., Oklahoma
DL: Collin Oliver, Fr., Oklahoma State
DL: Ochaun Mathis, Jr., TCU
LB: Brian Asamoah, Jr., Oklahoma
LB: Nik Bonitto, Jr., Oklahoma
LB: Colin Schooler, Sr., Texas Tech
DB: Isheem Young, So., Iowa State
DB: Kenny Logan Jr., Jr., Kansas
DB: Delarrin Turner-Yell, Sr., Oklahoma
DB: Christian Holmes, Sr., Oklahoma State
DB: DaMarcus Fields, Sr., Texas Tech
P: Austin McNamara, Jr., Texas Tech
Baylor (12): Gerry Bohanon (QB), Dillon Doyle (LB), TJ Franklin (DL), Jacob Gall (OL, ONoY), Siaki Ika (DLoY), Cole Maxwell (DL), Christian Morgan (DB), Xavier Newman-Johnson (OL), Ben Sims (TE), Abram Smith (OPoY), R.J. Sneed (WR), J.T. Woods (DB)
Iowa State (9): Trevor Downing (OLoY), Gregg Eisworth (DB), Beau Freyler (DFoY), Jake Hummel (LB), Anthony Johnson (DB), Will McDonald (DPoY), Andrew Mevis (PK, STPoY), Zach Petersen (DL), Darrell Simmons (OL)
Kansas (6): Earl Bostick Jr. (OL), Kwamie Lassiter II (WR), Ken Logan Jr. (DPoY), Devin Neal (RB, OFoY), Mike Novitsky (OL, OLoY, ONoY), Rich Miller (DNoY)
K-State (15): Felix Anudike (DPoY), Cooper Beebe (OLoY), Julius Brents (DB), Cody Fletcher (LB), Daniel Green (LB), Eli Huggins (DL), Noah Johnson (OL), Malik Knowles (WR, STPoY), Nate Matlack (DFoY), Jahron McPherson (DB), Josh Rivas (OL), Reggie Stubblefield (DB), Deuce Vaughn (OPoY), Russ Yeast (DNoY), Ty Zentner (P)
Oklahoma (11): Gabe Brkic (STPoY), Pat Fields (DB), Key Lawrence (DB, DNoY), Marvin Mims (WR), Chris Murray (OL), Tyrese Robinson (OL, OLoY), Drake Stoops (WR), Danny Stutsman (DFoY), Jaylen Warren (OPoY), Caleb Williams (QB, OFoY, OPoY), Michael Woods II (ONoY)
Oklahoma State (14): Tanner Brown (PK), Logan Carter (FB), Braden Cassity (TE), Danny Godlevske (OL), Blaine Green (OFoY), Devin Harper (LB), Tom Hutton (P, STPoY), Tyler Lacy (DL), Brock Martin (DLoY), Malcolm Rodriguez (DPoY), Josh Sills (OLoY), Jason Taylor II (DB), Jaylen Warren (RB), Hunter Woodard (OL)
TCU (6): Taye Barber (WR), Derius Davis (STPoY), Obinna Eze (ONoY), TreVius Hodges-Tomlinson (DPoY), Dylan Horton (DL), Quentin Johnston (OPoY)
Texas (12): Cade Brewer (TE), Luke Brockermeyer (LB), Keondre Coburn (DL), Anthony Cook (DB), Cameron Dicker (PK, STPoY), B.J. Foster (DB), Byron Murphy II (DFoY), Ovie Oghoufo (DNoY), Moro Ojomo (DL), DeMarvion Overshown (LB), Bijan Robinson (OPoY), Keilan Robinson (ONoY)
Texas Tech (12): Josh Burger (OL), Dawson Deaton (OLoY), Jonathan Garibay (STPoY), Kaylon Geiger Sr. (ONoY), Jaylon Hutchings (DL), Riko Jeffers (LB), Travis Koontz (TE), Reggie Pearson Jr. (DB), T.J. Storment (OL), Dadrion Taylor-Demerson (DB), Rayshad Williams (DB, DNoY), Tyree Wilson (DL)
West Virginia (13): Alonzo Addae (DB), Leddie Brown (RB), Josh Chandler-Semedo (LB), Zach Frazier (OLoY), Bryce Ford Wheaton (WR), James Gmiter (OL), Casey Legg (PK, STPoY), Sean Mahone (DB), Akheem Mesidor (DL), Wyatt Milum (OL, OFoY), Dante Stills (DLoY), Tyler Sumpter (P), Winston Wright Jr. (KR/PR, WR)
Offensive Player of the Year
Breece Hall, Iowa State, RB, Jr.
Defensive Player of the Year
Jalen Pitre, Baylor, DB, Sr.
Offensive Newcomer of the Year
Jaylen Warren, Oklahoma State, RB, Sr.
Defensive Newcomer of the Year
Siaki Ika, Baylor, DL, So.
Offensive Freshman of the Year
Xavier Worthy, Texas, WR
Defensive Freshman of the Year
Collin Oliver, Oklahoma State, DE #
Special Teams Player of the Year
Trestan Ebner, Baylor, Sr.
Offensive Lineman of the Year
Connor Galvin, Baylor, Sr.
Co-Defensive Linemen of the Year
Will McDonald IV, Iowa State, Jr.
Felix Anudike-Uzomah, Kansas State, Jr.
Chuck Neinas Coach of the Year
Mike Gundy, Oklahoma State
# Denotes unanimous choice
–TECH–
Release courtesy of MATT BURKHOLDER
Texas Tech Athletics