Garth at Notre Dame Highlights

First concert in Notre Dame stadium. EVER. Who gets it? Troyal Garth Brooks (full name). Mr. Yearwood. Genius. The above vlog is really cool. This guy has some great footage of the show. Lots of beer, snow and country music. I am a big Notre Dame and country music fan so I think this is great! Garth is certainly the comeback champion and is now forgiven for Chris Gaines.

I watched the CBS special for about 30 minutes or so then muted the TV, picked up my guitar and attempted to play GB songs. Soon after that began I stopped and did other things. However, I still had the TV on the special and it’s a visual delight!