Garth Brooks adds second Stadium Tour show in Charlotte

Mar 25, 2022 @ 1:00pm

Garth Brooks has added a second show in Charlotte, N.C. 

Two weeks after announcing a stop on his Stadium Tour at Bank of America Stadium on July 16, the superstar has now added a second show on July 15. 

“HOLY COW!!!! Charlotte, we are opening a SECOND SHOW!!! Friday, it’s a whole new OPENING NIGHT!!!!! Thank you, Thank you, THANK YOU!!!!!!!” Garth wrote on Twitter.

This marks Garth’s first pair of shows in Charlotte in nearly 25 years and is the only North Carolina stop on the Stadium Tour. He launched the outing in 2019 but had to cancel or reschedule several dates in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Tickets for the in-the-round style shows are on sale now for the all-inclusive price of $94.95. Garth will perform at the Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida this weekend.

