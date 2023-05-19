Garth Brooks Announces 2024 Dates For New Las Vegas Residency

Garth Brooks is preparing to start his Las Vegas residency next year. According to BusinessWire, the artist unveiled 18 additional residency dates for 2024 on Thursday. The 2024 performances will be spread out over the months of April, May, June, and July. It’s not altogether unexpected that Brooks will now live there: He made a suggestion that he might continue his show in 2024 back in December of 2022 because the initial run of residency dates sold out so rapidly. Brooks said in his statement, “When the 2023 shows went on sale, I felt extremely fortunate and blessed. To even think I would get to do this for another year makes me happier than I can explain. Thank you for the chance.” He continued during his appearance on Good Morning America, “I plan on being here ’til they throw me out, so we’ll see how long that is. I’m hoping [fans] get something here that they can’t get anywhere else.”