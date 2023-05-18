Garth Brooks announces 2024 Vegas residency dates

96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

May 18, 2023 12:16PM CDT
Courtesy of Live Nation

Garth Brooks is continuing his Las Vegas residency in 2024. 

The global country superstar has announced 18 dates for his 2024 Garth Brooks/Plus ONE residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

“When the 2023 shows went on sale, I felt extremely fortunate and blessed,” says Garth, who’ll kick off his long-awaited 2023 Las Vegas residency on Thursday, May 18. “To even think I would get do this for another year makes me happier than I can explain. Thank you for the chance.”

Tickets for the 2024 dates go on sale May 31. Fans can register until Thursday, May 25, at 5 p.m. PT for the Verified Fan Onsale, as well.

For more information on the dates, presale and to grab tickets, visit ticketmaster.com/GarthVegas.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

