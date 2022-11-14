Garth Brooks announces new 2023 Las Vegas residency

Blue Rose, Inc

Garth Brooks is heading to Las Vegas in 2023 for a new headlining residency.

The country superstar exclusively announced his upcoming Garth Brooks/Plus ONE Vegas residency while appearing on Good Morning America Monday.

The upcoming residency will take place at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

“Vegas is the place where anything goes, and The Colosseum at Caesars is the heart of Vegas,” Brooks said via a press release. “The perfect combination to present a show that will not only push the envelope, it’s gonna shred it.”

The news of the singer’s return to Vegas comes after he finished his three-and-a-half-year-long worldwide Stadium Tour in September. Throughout the upcoming residency, the hitmaker will take the stage with different band members and even some special guests, according to the press release.

Brooks partnered with Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan program so that fans can register for presale tickets now through Thursday at 8 a.m. PT. Once registered fans receive a code, they will have exclusive access to purchase tickets on Nov. 21 at 10 a.m. PT.

In honor of the residency, Brooks is also releasing a new boxed set that features a custom book and five discs with more than 50 of his live recordings, including hits from the past and some newly released recordings.

Brooks previously played a multi-year residency in Vegas at the Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas from December 2009 to November 2013.

Check out the full list of new residency dates:

May 2023: 18, 20, 21, 25, 27, 28

June 2023: 1, 3, 4

July 2023: 6, 8, 9, 13, 15, 16, 20, 22, 23

November 2023: 29

December 2023: 1, 2, 6, 8, 9, 13, 15, 16

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.