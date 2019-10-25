Garth Brooks breaks a record, with a crowd of more than 80,000 expected next month in Knoxville

Copyright 2018 8TEN, Inc.Garth Brooks is already the winningest Entertainer of the Year in CMA Awards history, and he’s not showing any signs of slowing down.

Friday, he broke the record for concert ticket sales at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee, as six-thousand new seats for his November 16 show sold out in minutes. That brings the crowd size to more than 75 thousand. By the day of the concert, predictions say it could be more than 80 thousand.

“When you’re dealing with a stadium of this size, everything is bigger,” Garth says. “The numbers are bigger, the production holds are bigger. The number of people who showed up today was bigger.”

He adds, “I can only hope this means the fun in this stadium is going to be bigger than I can imagine!”

Just a few days before his Stadium Tour stop in East Tennessee, Garth will have a chance to add one more Entertainer of the Year trophy to his collection on Wednesday, November 13, when the CMA Awards air live from Nashville on ABC.

