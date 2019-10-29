Garth Brooks brings the ‘Rodeo’ to fifth Dive Bar Tour stop in Ohio

Copyright 8 Ten, Inc.Though the seasons have changed, it’s still summer for Garth Brooks, who made a stop at The Dusty Armadillo in Rootstown, Ohio Monday night on his Dive Bar Tour.

Marking the fifth location on the tour that brings him up-close-and-personal with fans in dive bars across the country, Garth entertained a capacity crowd of 700 people, who won entry through their country radio stations across the U.S. Garth also streamed the show for the first time live on his weekly Facebook series, Inside Studio G.

Cleveland.com reports that alongside his own hits including “Friends in Low Places, “The Thunder Rolls” and “Unanswered Prayers,” the superstar performed a medley of covers including Billy Joel‘s “Piano Man,” Nitty Gritty Dirt Band‘s “Fishin’ in the Dark” and Don McLean‘s iconic “American Pie.”

The Dive Bar Tour began in July in Chicago at Joe’s on Weed Street before visiting Buck Owens’ Crystal Palace in Bakersfield, California, Gruene Hall in New Braunfels, Texas, and The Barn in Sanford, Florida.

Garth will wrap up his Stadium Tour dates for 2019 at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn. on November 16.

