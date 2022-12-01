Garth Brooks extends his Las Vegas residency through 2024

For Garth Brooks, one year in Las Vegas just isn’t enough.

The singer announced this week that he’s extending his Garth Brooks/Plus ONE Vegas residency due to massive fan demand for the 27-date 2023 residency that he initially put on the books.

Garth previously shared that his 2023 shows sold out in the first day of presale and hinted that he was working on a way to expand his Vegas stay. “How do you take care of those people who weren’t taken care of?” he wondered in an installment of his Facebook Live series, Inside Studio G.

The answer to that question, it seems, is to stay in Vegas through 2024.

“You’re scared to death, you know, when they tell you that they’re going to put on a whole year of shows. And then…the first day of on-sale…they call you and tell you that the whole year is gone,” Garth recounts. “That’s an amazing feeling, as you can imagine. And all of a sudden it hits you — they want to extend this!”

Dates for the new performances will be announced in May 2023, surrounding the kick-off of the Garth Brooks/Plus ONE residency. All shows will take place at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

“Well…the only thing better than one year at Caesars Palace in Vegas would be two years, right?!! So I’m there!!” he continues.