Garth Brooks’ final Dive Bar Tour stops are in Massachusetts, Pennsylvania

Copyright 8 Ten, Inc.Garth Brooks has revealed the next two destinations for his Dive Bar Tour.

During his weekly Facebook video series, Inside Studio G, the singer announced that he’ll be headed to Massachusetts and Pennsylvania for two shows on the same night.

The performances will mark Garth’s sixth and seventh stops on his Dive Bar Tour, which brings the superstar to small-capacity venues for intimate shows. Fans win their way into the shows through local country radio stations.

There’s no word yet on the exact cities and venues for the next two shows. Those details will be announced on Tuesday afternoon on local country stations.

Garth kicked off his Dive Bar tour in Chicago back in July of 2019. Since then, he’s hit Bakersfield, California, New Braunfels, Texas, Sanford, California and Rootstown, Ohio. His next two stops will be the final Dive Bar Tour shows.

The Dive Bar Tour is in support of Garth’s new single, “Dive Bar,” which is a duet with Blake Shelton.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.