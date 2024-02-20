96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Garth Brooks’ Friends In Low Places to open in March

February 20, 2024 12:15PM CST
Danielle Del Valle/Getty Images

Garth Brooks‘ Friends In Low Places will officially open its doors on March 7.

Located on Nashville’s iconic Lower Broadway, the honky-tonk will span four floors and feature live music, bars, private event spaces, a rooftop and a food menu curated by Trisha Yearwood.

“If you are one of the lucky ones who come to this town and receive its many blessings, don’t you owe something to Nashville?” shares Garth. “Garth Brooks owes a lot to Music City.”

“I can’t imagine there being a Garth honky-tonk without Trisha Food!” adds Trisha. “I’m honored to get to be a part of something so exciting and so big, and to work alongside the love of my life doing it. The whole team at Friends In Low Places is incredible!”

For more information and to make VIP reservations, head to friendsbarnashville.com.

