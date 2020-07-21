Garth Brooks’ ‘FUN’ album is complete: “We’re waiting for the right time”
ABC/Image Group LAGarth Brooks is done with FUN.
The superstar revealed on Inside Studio G on Monday night that his upcoming 14th studio album is complete, and and says he’s now in limbo, waiting for the right moment to share his labor of love with the world.
“FUN is coming. FUN is done…We’re waiting for the right time for us to kind of get to enjoy it and have fun with it,” Garth shared with viewers.
He also hinted that another exciting surprise may be coming with the album’s release that will culminate with Inside Studio G, which debuted in 2016.
“Something else might be coming with FUN that’s pretty cool that will wrap up several years of Inside Studio G. FUN is coming, but it might also be sitting side-by-side with something that’s pretty cool,” he alludes.
Garth has already shared a handful of tracks off the highly anticipated project, including his duet with Blake Shelton on “Dive Bar,” which reached the top 10 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart, in addition to “All Day Long,” “Stronger Than Me,” “Party Gras,” and “That’s What Cowboys Do,” among others.
FUN will follow Garth’s 2016 album, Gunslinger.
By Cillea Houghton
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.