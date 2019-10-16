Garth Brooks heading to Ohio on Dive Bar Tour

ABC/Image Group LAGarth Brooks has found the next stop on his Dive Bar Tour.

The superstar will perform at The Dusty Armadillo in Rootstown, Ohio on Monday, October 28. Garth unveiled the location during an episode of his Facebook live show, Inside Studio G, on Tuesday. Fans are only able to obtain tickets by listening to their local country radio stations, which have been giving away tickets throughout the tour.

The Ohio stop marks the fifth on Brooks’ trek in partnership with Seagram’s 7 that takes him to dive bars across the U.S. He launched the tour in July at the famous Joe’s on Weed Street in Chicago, followed by shows at the iconic Buck Owens’ Crystal Palace in Bakersfield, California and Gruene Hall in New Braunfels, Texas.

Garth will appear at The Barn in Sanford, Florida tonight. He’s concurrently on his massive stadium tour that ends its 2019 run on November 16 at Neylands Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee.

