Garth Brooks hints at return to music: “Cool things are happening”
ABC/Image Group LAGarth Brooks has something big planned, but he’s not telling fans exactly what it is yet.
Garth shot the Monday night installment of his Facebook Live series Inside Studio G from a sound stage where he excitedly hinted that he’s reunited with his band and they are on the verge of returning to doing what he loves most: playing music.
“We finally get to start back up and kinda do what we’re supposed to do,” he preludes. “Cool things are happening.”
While Garth hasn’t shared any specifics on the tricks he has up his sleeve, he did drop a major piece of advice that fans should keep their eyes and ears open later this week.
“All I can say is this Thursday, you’re going to find that we can all be back doing our thing again…following all the rules…but in a larger number than we ever expected. It’s gonna be cool,” he promises. “We will be apart together.”
Garth announced last week that his show at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio will be postponed. It was originally scheduled for May 16 and then was delayed to June 27 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
A new date for the show has yet to be revealed, but Garth has assured that tickets purchased for the original show will be honored at the rescheduled date.
By Cillea Houghton
