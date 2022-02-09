Garth Brooks is Getting His First Tattoo

Garth Brooks is fulfilling a promise made to his daughter, Allie Colleen and at the age of 60, he says he will get his first tattoo. “I owe my baby a tattoo… I owe my youngest a tattoo, and I’ve got to figure out what it’s going to be, but it’s got to be done this year in 2022, so, we’ll figure it out.” Garth’s daughter Allie is no stranger to tattoos as she has two full sleeves’ worth of them. The singer did not provide any details about what he will be getting, but he did say, “I’m thinkin’ something small like a sleeve or something. It looks like I’m going to start with the hands and throat kind of thing.”
