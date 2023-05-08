96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Garth Brooks’ Las Vegas residency entails surprises

May 8, 2023 2:30PM CDT
Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Garth Brooks‘ highly anticipated Las Vegas residency, Garth Brooks/Plus ONE, kicks off May 18. 

With the opening night close in sight, the global superstar recently shared what fans can expect from his long-awaited residency.

“Who knows! Sometimes it’s going to be you!” Garth says, noting the indispensable role his fans play at live shows. “And then sometimes it’s going to be one of the band members or the whole band. And then sometimes it might be Miss Yearwood,” he continues, hinting at the possibility of his wife and fellow country star Trisha Yearwood making an appearance.

“This is a lot of fun,” adds Garth. “I’m excited at what the possibilities are going to be.”

But before Garth heads to Las Vegas, he’ll co-host the 58th Academy of Country Music Awards with Dolly Parton. Stream it live on Prime Video May 11 at 8 p.m. ET.

Garth Brooks/Plus ONE will take place at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace. For a full list of dates and to grab tickets, visit Ticketmaster.

