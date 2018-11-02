Garth Brooks, Midland to Perform at 2018 CMA Awards

I’m looking forward to the CMA Awards this year! I always enjoy the performances at award shows. Now Garth Brooks and Midland have been added to the performance lineup for this year’s CMA Awards. Rolling Stone Country reports that the artists join a previously announced lineup that also includes Kelsea Ballerini, Dierks Bentley with Brothers Osborne, Luke Bryan, and Kenny Chesney. Carrie Underwood, who is co-hosting with Brad Paisley for the 11th time, is also set to perform. Maybe Carrie will reveal the gender of her baby. Or maybe she’ll give birth at the show. That would be interesting. More performers and presenters will be announced in the days leading up to the ceremony, which will air live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on November 14.