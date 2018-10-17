Garth Brooks: Notre Dame Concert Will Be aTV Special
By Kris Mason
|
Oct 17, 2018 @ 1:45 PM

This is gonna be huge.  Garth Brooks is Country music’s long lost legend in the middle of his triumphant return and Notre Dame is…Notre Dame!  This will be the first concert ever held in Notre Dame Stadium so “Touchdown Jesus” better be ready to rock.  A TV special sounds about right.  It will be like Garth Brooks Live From Central Park all over again!  Garth will tape his concert at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday for the TV special.

He says,

“After the sellout, I thought it could not get any more exciting than this. Then, CBS calls and in an instant, the show becomes bigger. This changes everything.”

Garth Brooks Live at Notre Dame will air on Sunday, December 2nd on CBS.

Follow me: 

Facebook: Kris Mason

Twitter: KLLLKris

Instagram: krismason963

Snapchat: krisklll

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Texas Tech to Host UTEP in Charity Exhibition Game Frye Tabbed to AP Midseason All-America Team Hiatt, Zucchetto Pick Up Big 12 Awards in Week 9 Reggie Dee’s Walk For Unity Insta Poll: Do All M&M’s Taste The Same? Culver Announced as Candidate for 2019 Jerry West Award
Comments