Garth Brooks: Notre Dame Concert Will Be aTV Special

This is gonna be huge. Garth Brooks is Country music’s long lost legend in the middle of his triumphant return and Notre Dame is…Notre Dame! This will be the first concert ever held in Notre Dame Stadium so “Touchdown Jesus” better be ready to rock. A TV special sounds about right. It will be like Garth Brooks Live From Central Park all over again! Garth will tape his concert at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday for the TV special.

He says, “After the sellout, I thought it could not get any more exciting than this. Then, CBS calls and in an instant, the show becomes bigger. This changes everything.”