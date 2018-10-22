Garth Brooks: Plays Notre Dame In The Snow

Snow and unseasonably cold weather didn’t stop Garth Brooks and his fans from rocking Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday night.

He powered through his three-hour set with his hits including “Two of a Kind,” “Workin’ On a Full House,” “Unanswered Prayers,” “Standing Outside the Fire,” “Ain’t Going Down (‘Til the Sun Comes Up)” and even a Beatles medley that featured “Let It Be” and “Hey, Jude”.

Garth had such a good time at Notre Dame, he decided that he’ll return there to close out his stadium tour. The show at Notre Dame will be turned into a TV special that will air on CBS on December 2nd.

After the show, Garth Brooks talked about how the fans reacted to the show. OC: “This was great, man. They…they sat through a bunch of cold weather, and they were phenomenal!” https://newsprep.s3.amazonaws.com/media/audio/2018-10/Garth%20Brooks%20at%20Notre%20Dame.mp3

Garth Brooks says he’ll come back to Notre Dame at the end of the tour. OC: “Right in the middle of it. These people sat through snow…they sang like it was perfect weather outside…they were fabulous. These people gave you the courage to take the first step. It would make sense to finish the American leg and come back and take the last step with them.”

