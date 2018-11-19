Garth Brooks promises his 2019 trek will be the “tour of a lifetime”

ABC/Image Group LAGarth Brooks is gearing up to spend 2019 on the road as part of his stadium tour and he promises it will be a good time.

“Everything’s startin’ to fall into place,” he shared earlier this week on “Inside Studio G” on Facebook. “I’ll tell you right now – it’s going to be the tour of a lifetime for me. This’ll be the biggest, baddest one. And there won’t be one in the future that’s cooler than this one.”



The six-time CMA Entertainer of the Year plans to spend much of the next three years on the road. Each year he’ll schedule between 10 and 12 stadium shows in various cities. The trek kicks off in St. Louis, MO on March 9. Tickets for that date are on sale beginning today.

In addition, as part of the tour, Garth previously announced that he’ll be playing at colleges as part of a series of shows called “Music 101,” where he’ll play other people’s songs.