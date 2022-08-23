Garth Brooks reveals his Croke Park shows will be filmed “either for a network special or a streaming special”

Terry Wyatt/Getty Images

Garth Brooks’ Stadium Tour ends with a bang this September, as he goes overseas for five sold-out dates at Croke Park in Dublin, Ireland.

During a recent episode of his Facebook Live show, Inside Studio G, Garth revealed that those shows will have an extra exciting component: they’re being filmed. “We’re filming this for either a network special or a streaming special,” the singer says.

“They’re doing a documentary on the whole thing, because anybody that’s been along this ride understands what 2014 meant to all of us,” Garth continues. That was the year when he first scheduled (and sold out) five dates at the famed Dublin Stadium as part of his Comeback Tour. However, he ended up having to cancel all five concerts when the Dublin City Council would not allow more than the three shows he’d been granted licenses for.

“Never thought I’d ever get to play Ireland again. Then came the opportunity,” Garth recounts. “Very sweet of them to call and go, ‘Hey, the opportunity has risen, would you do it again?’”

When he realized he’d be able to rebook those shows as part of his 2022 Stadium Tour, the country star jumped at the chance.

“They didn’t get to finish the sentence. I said, ‘Yes, thank you, God,’” Garth adds. “And I can’t believe that people showed back up.”

