96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Garth Brooks reveals what he’s most excited about for the ACM Awards

May 4, 2023 10:15AM CDT
Share
Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal

With the 2023 ACM Awards just one week away, host Garth Brooks is sharing what he’s most looking forward to.

No, it’s not making his hosting debut. While he’s definitely excited about that, it doesn’t quite top what he’s truly eager to see — a performance by his co-host, Dolly Parton

“I think what I’m most excited about is just … I’m really excited about the final number of the show,” Garth says. The “final number” performance is, of course, Dolly’s world premiere of her highly anticipated rock song, “World on Fire.”

“I can tell you this,” adds Garth, “I don’t think she’ll disappoint. I just love her!”

“World on Fire” will serve as the first preview of Dolly’s debut rock album, Rockstar, which is slated for release later this year.

The 58th Academy of Country Music Awards, hosted by Dolly and Garth, streams live on Amazon Prime Video May 11 at 8 p.m. ET.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

Wild As YouCody Johnson
5:45pm
Take My NameParmalee
5:43pm
Handle On YouParker Mccollum
5:39pm
Aint Worth The WhiskeyCole Swindell
5:36pm
Your Heart Or MineJon Pardi
5:31pm
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Jaylee Gandy joins Jeff Mudflap and the Gang Playing Friends Trivia
2

The Most Popular Dog Breeds In America Revealed
3

Texas Best-Selling Author Don Bentley on "Forgotten War"
4

Lubbock Economic Development Alliance to Announce the Creation of Nearly 150 Jobs and Over $52 Million Dollars into the Lubbock Community
5

Luke Bryan Announces The Return Of Farm Tour