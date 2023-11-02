96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Garth Brooks + Ronnie Dunn plot return to radio with “Rodeo Man”

November 2, 2023 1:30PM CDT
Share
Courtesy of Big Machine Records

Miss hearing ’90s country legends Garth Brooks and Brooks & Dunn‘s Ronnie Dunn on radio? Good news, they’re making their return soon.

Garth and Ronnie have teamed up for their new single, “Rodeo Man,” and it’s slated to drop Monday, November 6. It’ll arrive via a world premiere on country radio, and Amazon will be the only digital retailer and streaming service where you can get and hear the track.

The Ronnie and Phil O’Donnell-penned song is described in a press release as one that’ll take listeners “for a wild ride with a buckin’ groove and cowboy lyrics.” It also adds that the pairing of both icons is “a match made in ‘90s Country heaven and feels like reuniting with an old friend.”

“Rodeo Man” is the lead single off Garth’s forthcoming album, Time Traveler. The 10-track record is part of Garth’s seven-disc box set, The Limited Series, which will also include Man Against MachineGunslingerFun and the three-disc Triple Live.

The Limited Series releases exclusively at Bass Pro Shops on November 7 and is available for preorder now. Orders purchased online will ship in mid-November.

Coming up, Garth’s long-awaited Friends in Low Places Bar & Honky-Tonk will officially open its doors on Black Friday (November 24) with a same-day Dive-Bar kickoff concert.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

These DaysRascal Flatts
9:53am
Stars Like ConfettiDustin Lynch
9:46am
Die A Happy ManThomas Rhett
9:42am
ReligiouslyBailey Zimmerman
9:39am
Good DirectionsBilly Currington
9:36am
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Jason Aldean Addresses Controversial Song
2

Barbara Butcher: Decoding 5500 Death Scenes and 680 Homicides
3

Rise of the Kingdom Ninja: Daniel Gil's Extraordinary Path
4

City of Lubbock Invites Public to Trunk or Treat Event
5

Jelly Roll, Luke Bryan, Tanya Tucker, To Perform At 2023 CMA Awards