Garth Brooks shed his “soccer dad” bod ahead of Croke Park shows: “I lost 50 lbs”

September 14, 2022 2:00PM CDT
Garth Brooks shed his "soccer dad" bod ahead of Croke Park shows: "I lost 50 lbs"

Terry Wyatt/Getty Images

Garth Brooks is in the midst of a string of sold-out stadium shows at Dublin’s Croke Park to end his Stadium Tour, and as he takes the stage, he’s back in fighting shape.

“I’m the same weight I was when I played here in ‘97, that’s what I want,” Garth told media outlets before the shows, according to the Irish Mirror, joking that the cameras capturing his performances will add all the weight back.

“The film is going to come,” he continued. “I lost 50 lbs and the film is going to add that right back.”

Garth explains that for years, his priorities were simply different: He was raising kids, and didn’t need to maintain a rigorous workout routine in order to play demanding stages. “For 16 years, I was a soccer dad,” he points out.

“And it takes a while to get back to the artist feel,” Garth explains. “It has taken me eight years to get back to it.”

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

