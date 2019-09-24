Garth Brooks sings for nearly six thousand fans during a Texas-sized stop on the Dive Bar Tour

ABC/Randy HolmesLeave it to Garth Brooks to metaphorically bust the walls out of a venue on one of his current tours.

At Monday night’s Dive Bar Tour stop at Gruene Hall in New Braunfels, Texas, Garth not only played for a capacity crowd of 800 inside the legendary dancehall, he also set up multiple big screens and speakers to entertain the more than five thousand fans who lined the streets outside.

You’ll be able to check out a recap of the third stop on his Dive Bar Tour next Monday during Garth’s weekly Inside Studio G chat on Facebook.

So far, we don’t know where the fourth Dive Bar show will be. In July, he kicked off the trek at Joe’s on Weed Street in Chicago, before playing Buck Owens’ Crystal Palace in Bakersfield, California in August.

It’s all a tie-in with his latest top twenty hit, “Dive Bar,” which features Blake Shelton.

At the same time, Garth is continuing his Stadium Tour with one more stop this year. The current nominee for CMA Entertainer of the Year is set to play Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee on November 16.

