Garth Brooks Surprises Ashley McBryde With An Opry Invitation

Ashley McBryde paid a visit to the CBS Mornings studios to promote Lindeville, her new concept album, when Garth Brooks popped up on via satellite in Nashville at the Grand Ole Opry. Brooks asked McBryde if she would consider joining the oldest family in the music business; while both artists shed a tear, McBryde happily said, “Um, it would be the great joy and the great honor of my life. Thank you, Garth. Goodness.” The moment was pretty surreal for Ashley, who has worked long and hard to earn the honor. Ashley’s mother was also on hand to celebrate the joyous moment.

