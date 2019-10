Copyright 2018 8TEN, Inc.Garth Brooks‘ first home-state stop on his Stadium Tour is about to get even bigger.

Next Friday, he’ll release what his camp is calling a “very large number of incredible production seats” for his Saturday, November 16 show at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Tickets go for just under $95, including all fees. Garth’s show will be the first concert in the venue in sixteen years.

