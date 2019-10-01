      Weather Alert

‘Garth Brooks: The Road I’m On’ to premiere November 24 on A & E

Sep 30, 2019 @ 7:00pm

Copyright 2018 8TEN, Inc.Garth Brooks’ two-night Biography special, The Road I’m On, is set to premiere Sunday, November 24 at 9 p.m. ET on A&E. The second part will air the following night at the same time.

The current nominee for CMA Entertainer of the Year made the announcement Monday night during his weekly Inside Studio G series on Facebook.

You can check out an emotional, two-minute preview of the special on YouTube, which features Garth in his own words, as well as wife Trisha YearwoodKeith Urban, and more.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

