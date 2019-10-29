      Weather Alert

Garth Brooks with Blake Shelton, Kacey Musgraves with Willie Nelson and more announced as 2019 CMA Awards performers

Oct 29, 2019 @ 11:00am

Mark Seliger/ABCAnother round of performers has been announced for the 2019 CMA Awards. 

The new batch features several collaborations, as well as solo performances from the genre’s biggest stars. Kacey Musgraves is set to take the stage with her pal Willie Nelson, who last performed on the show in 2012 as the first-time recipient of the CMA Lifetime Achievement Award.

Brooks & Dunn will team up with Brothers Osborne for a duet on their beloved hit “Hard Workin’ Man,” while Garth Brooks and Blake Shelton will join forces on their duet, “Dive Bar.” Additionally, Blake will take the stage solo to sing his #1 hit “God’s Country,” nominated for Song of the Year.

The show will also host another cross-genre collaboration in addition to the previously announced Pink/Chris Stapleton duet: Pop star Halsey will make her CMA Awards debut with a performance with Lady Antebellum.

Kelsea Ballerini will perform her new single “homecoming queen?” while Old Dominion are set to deliver their hit single, “One Man Band.” Dan + Shay and Thomas Rhett will offer performances of “Speechless” and “Remember You Young,” respectively. 

The first group of performers was announced last week, with Eric ChurchMiranda LambertLuke Combs, and co-hosts Carrie UnderwoodDolly Parton and Reba McEntire and more all slated to take the stage during the broadcast. 

The 2019 CMA Awards air live from Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on November 13 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. 

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

TAGS
963KLLL Country News KLLL Lubbock
You May Also Like
Get Hired! Work with Us!
Is the Woodrow Haunted Manor REALLY HAUNTED?
Team KLLL
National Dive Bar Day
Lubbock Arts & Entertainment Kerns Style / Science Spectrum Calendar
Recent JMM Podcasts