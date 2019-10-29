Garth Brooks with Blake Shelton, Kacey Musgraves with Willie Nelson and more announced as 2019 CMA Awards performers

Mark Seliger/ABCAnother round of performers has been announced for the 2019 CMA Awards.

The new batch features several collaborations, as well as solo performances from the genre’s biggest stars. Kacey Musgraves is set to take the stage with her pal Willie Nelson, who last performed on the show in 2012 as the first-time recipient of the CMA Lifetime Achievement Award.

Brooks & Dunn will team up with Brothers Osborne for a duet on their beloved hit “Hard Workin’ Man,” while Garth Brooks and Blake Shelton will join forces on their duet, “Dive Bar.” Additionally, Blake will take the stage solo to sing his #1 hit “God’s Country,” nominated for Song of the Year.

The show will also host another cross-genre collaboration in addition to the previously announced Pink/Chris Stapleton duet: Pop star Halsey will make her CMA Awards debut with a performance with Lady Antebellum.

Kelsea Ballerini will perform her new single “homecoming queen?” while Old Dominion are set to deliver their hit single, “One Man Band.” Dan + Shay and Thomas Rhett will offer performances of “Speechless” and “Remember You Young,” respectively.

The first group of performers was announced last week, with Eric Church, Miranda Lambert, Luke Combs, and co-hosts Carrie Underwood, Dolly Parton and Reba McEntire and more all slated to take the stage during the broadcast.

The 2019 CMA Awards air live from Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on November 13 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

