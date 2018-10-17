Garth Confirms Stadium Shows for 2019

Garth is coming to a stadium near you, at some point. It’s the Country Music Hall of Famer’s biggest tour ever!

Brooks revealed that the tour will begin in the spring at the Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis, Mo. He also indicated there will be 30 stadiums on his tour, with 10 to 12 per year.

He as also mentioned that the second venue will be State Farm Stadium near Phoenix. Several of the shows will go on sale before Christmas 2018, and even though he couldn’t announce the other stops pending, he hinted he’ll be playing Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass., and AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

It is still unclear if Trisha Yearwood or any other artists will open those stadium dates.



Additionally, Brooks says that his Oct. 20 show at the Notre Dame will be a one-off, as it’s going to be recapped on CBS on Dec. 2 at 8PM ET. The likes to film shows at the very end of a run, meaning the upcoming stadium dates will be a total reboot.