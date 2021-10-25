      Breaking News
CONFIRMED : Matt Wells Fired as Texas Tech Football Coach

Garth, The Opry House & You: Garth Brooks adds show at Grand Ole Opry

Oct 25, 2021 @ 10:08am

Mark Wilson/Getty Images

Due to the overwhelming demand for tickets to his concerts at the Ryman Auditorium next month, Garth Brooks has added a show at the Grand Ole Opry. 

Last week, Garth broke the internet when a whopping 22,000 people were waiting virtually to purchase tickets to his upcoming limited-capacity shows at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville. In response, the superstar has added a show at the Grand Ole Opry on November 18. 

“The Opry and the Ryman are a very close family, they helped us out by giving us a new opening night. I feel very lucky to play BOTH of these very iconic venues,” Garth shares in a statement. 

Garth, The Opry House & You will also have limited seating. Tickets go on sale Friday at 11 a.m. ET. 

The “Friends in Low Places” hitmaker will perform two intimate shows at the Ryman on November 19 and 20. Tickets are $250 each, all inclusive. Attendees will be required to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours of the event.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

You May Also Like
Chris Stapleton pushes three shows as he continues his doctor-mandated vocal rest
Jimmie Allen’s making big moves for 2022, as he teases his first-ever headlining tour
Scotty McCreery brings his newest single, “Damn Strait,” to the Kelly Clarkson Show stage
The Halloween Candy You Give Out Reveals How Much You Care About Status
Jon Pardi's “Head Over Boots” for “Tequila Little Time,” a tune he “shelled out” with in an hour
Jeff, Mudflap & The Gang
Recent JMM Podcasts
Connect With Us Listen To Us On