Garth + Trisha to roll out ‘Friends in Low Places’ docuseries

February 29, 2024 11:30AM CST
Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood are taking fans on the journey of building Garth’s Nashville bar in a new docuseries, Friends in Low Places.

Premiering March 7 on Prime Video, the series will follow the country stars as they launch the four-story Friends in Low Places Bar & Honky-Tonk on Music City’s Lower Broadway.

“This was so much more than I bargained for! With that said, what we have built is far more than just a business,” Garth shares in a statement. “This is by far, the craziest ride I have ever been on.”

“We started down this road fueled by passion, dedication, and a shared vision. I’m really proud of the team that has built the Friends Bar and Honky-Tonk,” adds Trisha. “We are excited to share the culmination of everyone’s efforts. It’s even bigger than we dreamed!”

Friends in Low Places is produced by Amazon MGM Studios and Casey Patterson Entertainment, with Garth, Casey Patterson and Carol Donovan serving as executive producers.

Friends in Low Places Bar & Honky-Tonk opens its doors March 7.

