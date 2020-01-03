Gary Hoey Goes Beyond the Mic Part 3!
4 “Kings” are on his Mount Rushmore of the Blues, last board game he played was Monopoly and believes the e-minor chord is the 1st key chord to playing the guitar. For the 3rd time our friend Gary Hoey goes Beyond the Mic with Sean Dillon.
I’ve had great interview opportunities over my 25+ year radio history that never made it to air. Some were due to length others were because of topic.
I decided to flip the table on the rules. Any topic / guest is welcome, but you need to tell a story & must go “Beyond the Mic.”