Gavin Kash Tabbed Preseason All-Big 12

IRVING, Texas – Fresh off leading the Big 12 in home runs and RBIs and earning All-America honors, Texas Tech first baseman Gavin Kash was tabbed a Preseason All-Big 12 selection, the conference announced Wednesday.

A native of Sour Lake, Kash shined in his first season with the Scarlett and Black hitting .327 in 64 games played. The Texan recorded 26 homers and drove in 84 RBIs, recording an OPS of 1.089.

Kash hit 41 of his 86 hits for extra bases as he finished inside the top-10 in program history in: home runs, RBIs and total bases. 10 of Kash’s 26 home runs cam during Big 12 play, which ties the lefty for the third-most in a single-season in program history.

The preseason accolade comes on the heels of the first baseman being named a Second Team All-America selection by Perfect Game.

Release Provided By Andrew Stern Texas Tech Athletics