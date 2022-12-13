Geminids Meteor Shower Set To Light Up The Sky Tuesday Night

Falling snow background. Winter snowed sky vector illustration

While there are plenty of holiday lights to view, the most spectacular display will occur Tuesday night high in the sky. The Geminids meteor shower is set to make an appearance in what astronomers are calling one of the top astronomy events of the year. U.S. residents living in areas with clear skies should be able to see more than 100 meteors per hour, according to AccuWeather officials. While most meteor showers are visible only just before dawn, the Geminids are expected to light up the sky from Tuesday night all the way through Wednesday morning, per AccuWeather.

