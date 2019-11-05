“Genius” songwriter Ed Sheeran crafts tunes for Kenny Chesney and Hootie & the Blowfish too

Todd & Chris OwyoungThanks to the success of lead singer Darius Rucker, Hootie & the Blowfish is now more than a little bit country. The lead single from their new Imperfect Circle album was written by Chris Stapleton, and it’s being played on country radio.

They still have one foot in the pop world, however, even collaborating with Ed Sheeran on the track “Wild Fire Love.”

But even the English superstar is dabbling in country these days. Right now, “Tip of My Tongue,” the track he co-wrote with Kenny Chesney, is a top ten hit. Previously, Sheeran wrote “The Rest of Our Life” for Tim McGraw and Faith Hill.

And Darius admits he’s holding out for more tunes from the pen of Ed Sheeran.

“He’s such an amazing songwriter,” Darius tells ABC Audio. “We’ve been friends for a while and working with him was great. I mean, I went to England to write with him and he’s just a genius, you know, he’s got these great melodies.

Darius adds, “Writing with him was an experience and something I’ll never forget, and something I would like to do again.”

Imperfect Circle is the band’s first new album in 14 years. 2019 also marks the 25th anniversary of the band’s best-selling album Cracked Rear View.

