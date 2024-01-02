96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

George Birge celebrates first career #1 with “Mind on You”

January 2, 2024 11:30AM CST
Share
Courtesy of RECORDS Nashville

Years after moving to Nashville for country music, Texas native George Birge has finally scored his first career chart-topper with “Mind on You.”

“My FIRST NUMBER ONE on the LAST day of the year…. Yall I have dreamed of this day my entire life and there were at least a hundred sleepless nights where I thought it might never come true. Y’all never quit on me and believed in me even when I didn’t and today we have the NUMBER ONE SONG IN AMERICA,” George captioned his Instagram post, which featured a video of him emotionally sharing the news with fans.

“Thank you to my friends at country radio for betting big on a long shot, to @karabirge for being my rock and never letting me quit, to @coltfordmusic @jaronboyer @michaeltylermusic for helping me write this song, my @recordsco team that literally didn’t sleep and never backed down even when every odd was stacked against us, and most importantly to y’all for showing up and turning it up… WE JUST DID THAT!!!” he added.

“Mind on You” is off George’s debut album, George Birge: Mind On You, which arrived in May.

Coming up, George will open for Parker McCollum on his Burn It Down Tour. For tickets, head to georgebirge.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

NobodyDylan Scott
6:55pm
Truck BedHardy
6:53pm
Forever After AllLuke Combs
6:49pm
Pretty Little PoisonWarren Zeiders
6:42pm
Thinkin Bout MeMorgan Wallen
6:39pm
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Gabby Barrett Responds To Claims Her Marriage Is 'Ruining Her Career'
2

Texas Tech secures another top-25 class on Signing Day
3

City of Lubbock Rescinds Boil Water Notice
4

City of Lubbock Working to Repair Water System Anomaly Affecting Some Schools, Businesses and Homes
5

Update: City of Lubbock has Completed Repairs to Water System